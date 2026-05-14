Toyota Launches More Compact Version of Land Cruiser FJ in Japan

Toyota has expanded its iconic Land Cruiser lineup with the launch of the all-new, more compact FJ series in Japan, with prices starting at ¥4,500,100 (approx. $28,351).

Positioned as the fourth model line alongside the 300, 250 and 70 series, the FJ is designed to offer classic Land Cruiser toughness in a smaller, more urban-friendly package. Toyota is targeting monthly sales of around 1,300 units.

Built on a shortened ladder-frame chassis, the FJ measures 4,575 mm in length—around 350 mm shorter than the 250 series—while retaining strong off-road credentials. Power comes from a 2.7-litre four-cylinder petrol engine producing 120 kW and 246 Nm, paired with a six-speed automatic gearbox.

Adding a unique twist, Toyota has also previewed the upcoming “Land Hopper”—a compact electric personal mobility device that can be stored in the FJ’s boot. Set for launch in 2027, it’s designed for exploring trails beyond where the SUV can go, and can be ridden without a licence in Japan.

The FJ is manufactured at Toyota Motor Thailand’s Ban Pho plant and joins a legendary Land Cruiser family that has sold over 12.4 million units globally across more than 190 markets.

In Japan, the FJ will also be offered via Toyota’s KINTO subscription service, further broadening its accessibility.