Mercedes-Benz Launches EQS 580 4MATIC 'Celebration Edition' in India

Mercedes-Benz India has launched the EQS 580 4MATIC 'Celebration Edition', marking a milestone in its electric journey. Limited to just 50 units, this exclusive edition celebrates the surging success of the EQS range and Mercedes-Benz's growing BEV footprint in India.

Priced at ₹1.30 crore (ex-showroom), the Celebration Edition enhances the already cutting-edge EQS with a stronger focus on rear-seat luxury. Highlights include Executive Seats that recline up to 38 degrees, multi-contour massage seats, lumbar support, and the Chauffeur Package, all wrapped in full Nappa leather upholstery.

The EQS continues to lead in electric luxury with MBUX AR navigation, a claimed 800+ km range, and world-leading aerodynamics, making it the most advanced BEV on Indian roads.

The launch coincides with Mercedes-Benz’s rapid retail expansion—11 new touchpoints in 2025, including four in the past fortnight across Jammu, Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai. The new 'Atelier Experience' in Chennai offers bespoke services tailored for top-end luxury customers.

Backed by a 73% YTD growth in BEV sales, led by models like the EQS 580 sedan, EQS Maybach SUV, and G 580 with EQ Tech, Mercedes-Benz is doubling down on EV luxury. The brand plans to open 30 new/upgraded luxury touchpoints in 2025—19 of them in the next 5 months—reinforcing its 'go to customer' strategy in emerging markets.