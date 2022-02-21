Mercedes-Benz India Launches New Instagram Marketing Campaign

Mercedes-Benz has rolled out a new-age marketing campaign "Are you AMG-ready?” The new campaign announces Mercedes-Benz India’s shift to new age performance marketing and underlines an important strategic move by the company to target social-media-savvy AMG customers who are highly active on Instagram, some of them being semi-influencers in their own right. The latest campaign redefines the marketing playbook by leveraging ‘Instagram’ as its hero channel for promotion.

The campaign is a departure from the regular media mix and leverages customer-insight driven performance marketing, catering to the lifestyle of AMG customers. It is designed to bind existing customers to the brand and conquer new target groups, while focussing on the timeless AMG spirit. The campaign introduces a new imagery and a confident tone- freedom-loving and rebellious - offering a glimpse of upcoming product campaigns that are set to excite the AMG customers and performance enthusiasts during the course of the year.

The campaign includes numerous Instagram assets each telling an individual story. They focus on four highlight vehicles from the AMG model portfolio: two historic milestones in the shape of the SLS AMG Electric Drive and the 300 E 5.6 AMG ("The Hammer") as well as two current vehicles in the form of the Mercedes-AMG G 63 and the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series.

Embraced with efficiency and sporty looks, the AMG models are the true adrenaline of the luxury car. It is a blend of luxury, sportiness, performance, and team spirit; qualities that customers always rely on. AMG is currently systematically driving forward the transformation of the company and redefining the future of Driving Performance. True to its qualities, the campaign is built on the principle of creating a strong relationship between the brand and the customers who are bold, highly spirited, and powerful just like AMG.