Mercedes-Benz India Appoints Brendon Sissing as New VP, Sales & Marketing

Mercedes-Benz India has announced a key leadership change, appointing Brendon Sissing as the new Vice President, Sales & Marketing, effective 1st August 2025. Brendon will succeed Lance Bennett, who has taken over as CFO at Mercedes-Benz Middle East.

Brendon currently heads Mercedes-Benz Financial Services India, where he has led with a strong focus on digital transformation, customer-centric strategies, and operational excellence. Under his leadership, the company’s portfolio doubled in size, achieving record profitability and high dealer loyalty.

Known for his expertise in auto finance, credit risk, and customer experience, Brendon has held various strategic roles across Malaysia, South Africa, Germany, and India. His past assignments include leading national sales and credit operations at Mercedes-Benz Financial Services South Africa, as well as being a founding member of Mercedes-Benz Services Malaysia in 2012.

Brendon holds a B.Tech in Cost & Management Accounting and a Diploma in Credit Management, along with multiple international leadership certifications. Off the field, he’s a passionate rugby enthusiast, foodie, and enjoys travelling with his family.

With this move, Mercedes-Benz India aims to further strengthen its customer focus and sales performance in the growing Indian luxury car market.