Mercedes-Benz eCitan – Fully Electric Small Van for Inner-city Operations

Mercedes-Benz Vans sets another example for locally CO₂-emission-free transport: following the model series in the medium and large van segments, the vehicles in the compact van class will soon also be available to order as all-electric variants.

In the commercial van segment, the eCitan is being launched as a Panel Van with a choice of two lengths: the 4498 mm compact version and the 4922 mm long version. As a Tourer for commercial passenger transport, it will initially be available as a "compact" version, with the long version appearing at a slightly later date. Depending on the model, the operating range is between 280 and 284 kilometres1 according to WLTP.

At fast-charging stations, the 45 kWh battery is charged from 10 to 80 percent SoC (state of charge) within 38 minutes with the installed 80 kW DC charger. Major advantage: the load capacity and payload are comparable to those of the conventionally powered Citan models. For the compact panel van, this is 2.9 cubic metres and up to 544 kilograms, for the long model 3.7 cubic metres and up to 722 kilograms. Prices for the 90 kW eCitan start at around 36,000 euros for the compact model as a Panel Van.

The Mercedes-Benz eCitan Panel Van has a wide-opening sliding door and a low loading sill height of 57 centimetres allow convenient access to the interior and easy loading of the vehicle. The two sections of the rear door can be locked in a 90-degree position and swung to the side by up to 180 degrees. A tailgate is available as an option.

In contrast to the Panel Van, which is optimised for commercial goods transport, the eCitan Tourer is a specialist for locally emission-free passenger transport. The Tourer already has a tailgate with rear window and a second sliding side door as standard. A single-piece load compartment cover protects loads in the Tourer against the sun and prying eyes. It can be fixed in three positions, and stowed away behind the rear bench seat when not required. Protection against luggage and cargo is afforded by the luggage net. It can be set in two positions behind either the front seats or rear bench seat.