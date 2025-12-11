Mercedes-Benz CLA Leads Euro NCAP’s Final 2025 Crash Test Round with Five Stars

The Mercedes-Benz CLA has wrapped up 2025 on a strong note, securing a five-star Euro NCAP safety rating in the organisation’s final assessment round of the year. Tested in both electric and petrol formats, the four-door coupé impressed with 94% adult occupant protection, 89% child safety, and 93% vulnerable road user protection, reaffirming Mercedes’ focus on safety across powertrains.

Euro NCAP’s December results delivered a wave of top performers. The Mazda CX-5, Deepal S05, Porsche Cayenne, Volkswagen T-Roc, and Hyundai Nexo all earned five-star ratings, contributing to what the agency notes as its highest number of vehicles tested in a single year.

Among the highlights, the Mazda CX-5 matched the CLA with 93% vulnerable road user protection, while the Deepal S05 posted an impressive 94% adult occupant score. The hydrogen-powered Hyundai Nexo also stood out, becoming only the third hydrogen vehicle tested by Euro NCAP and securing 90% adult protection.

Euro NCAP further emphasised the growing role of optional safety tech. The Kia EV4, for instance, received four stars with standard equipment but achieved five stars when equipped with the optional DriveWise ADAS Safety Pack.

Meanwhile, four-star ratings went to the Alpine A390, Jeep Compass, Kia PV5, Toyota Aygo X, and Toyota Yaris. Euro NCAP has confirmed that new testing protocols will roll out from 2026, raising the bar for safety standards even further.