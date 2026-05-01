Mercedes-Benz Boosts Production of S-Class, Maybach and EQS

Mercedes-Benz has ramped up production of its flagship models—the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, Mercedes-Maybach S-Class and Mercedes-Benz EQS—at its Sindelfingen plant in Germany, all within a span of just three months.

What makes this move significant is that all three models, despite having different powertrains—hybrid and fully electric—are built on a single flexible production line at Factory 56. This highlights Mercedes-Benz’s push towards manufacturing efficiency and adaptability.

Opened in 2020, Factory 56 is one of the brand’s most advanced facilities. It replaces traditional assembly lines with over 400 automated guided vehicles (AGVs) operating across two production lines. The entire setup is integrated into Mercedes-Benz’s MO360 digital ecosystem, alongside its MB.OS software and AI-driven production tools.

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The plant also follows a local-for-local sourcing strategy. Key components for the EQS, including batteries and electric drive units, are sourced from nearby facilities in Hedelfingen and Untertürkheim, ensuring streamlined logistics and faster production cycles.

Additionally, Sindelfingen houses the MANUFAKTUR Studio, where up to 20 highly customised vehicles can be built daily, catering to buyers seeking bespoke luxury.