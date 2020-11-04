Mercedes-Benz commences local production of AMG cars in India

Mercedes-Benz has announced that it has started the local production of AMG cars in India. The first-ever AMG model to roll out from the company’s manufacturing facility in Pune is the recently launched AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe performance SUV. With this, Mercedes-Benz now makes 11 models in our country.

Mercedes-Benz India’s production facility in Pune has an installed capacity of 20,000 units annually, largest for any luxury carmaker in the country. The company was already manufacturing New Generation Cars (NGC) - sedans and SUVs - at this factory. Now, it will also make AMG models.

Speaking at the occasion, Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, said:

Rolling out the first-ever locally manufactured AMG from India’s largest installed luxury car production facility is an important achievement for us. This reiterates our strong commitment to the Indian market and our continuous effort towards creating value for our customers. We are confident that the local production of the AMG will further increase the popularity of the performance brand in India and cater to the increasing demand for performance motoring enthusiasts. The local production of AMG gives us a competitive edge in the dynamic Indian luxury car market.

The new Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe, which is the first-ever AMG car to be manufactured in India, retails at INR 76.70 lakh (ex-showroom, PAN India). It is powered by a 3.0L V6 bi-turbo engine which spits out 390 hp and 520 Nm. Being an AMG model, the new Mercedes-Benz comes loaded with a plethora of performance parts such as:

AMG Performance 4MATIC all-wheel drive with AMG-specific power distribution

AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9G transmission

AMG Ride Control + suspension

The new SUV can do the 0-100 km/h sprint in 4.9 seconds and flat out it is capable of achieving a top speed of 250 km/h.

