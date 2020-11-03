Expanding its product portfolio for the Indian market, Mercedes-Benz has today launched the AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe in the country. Priced at INR 76.70 lakh (ex-showroom, PAN India), the new performance SUV is powered by a massive 3.0L V6 engine that features two turbochargers. The result is a maximum power output of 390 hp and 520 Nm of peak torque.

Being an AMG model, the new Mercedes-Benz comes equipped with AMG Performance 4MATIC all-wheel drive with AMG-specific power distribution. It also has the super responsive AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9G transmission and the AMG Ride Control + suspension that enhances the driving experience as well as the car's agility. The new Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe can do the 0-100 km/h run in just 4.9 seconds and has a top speed of 250 km/h.

In terms of features, the Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe has the company’s ME connect that offers multiple convenient connectivity options such as remote lock/unlock, car locator, speed monitor, emergency e-Call which are accessible from the customer’s smartphone/tablet. The performance SUV is also fitted with Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX with NTG 6.0) that can receive ‘Over the Air’ updates. To further enhanced the overall ownership experience, Mercedes-Benz has also added the Burmester Surround Sound System and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster.

The Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe comes with several safety features. These include 7 airbags, Mercedes-Benz's PRESAFE package, ESP, BAS, Adaptive flashing of LED tail lamps, seatbelts reminder, and EBD. The company has also added a few advanced safety nets as well such as Attention Assist, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, Active Braking Assist, Parking package with 360-degree camera, Multibeam LED, Adaptive High beam Assist Plus, and Mercedes-Benz emergency call system.

