Mercedes AMG GLE 53 Coupe India launch this month - DETAILS INSIDE!

The Mercedes AMG GLE 53 Coupe is, as the name suggests, the Coupe version of the standard GLE SUV, which is already on sale in India. The latest car from the German company will be launched in our country on 23 September. Bookings for the high-performance hybrid GLE Coupe have commenced from today, 8 September.

Engine

The upcoming Mercedes AMG GLE 53 Coupe will feature a 3.0-litre, twin-turbo, straight-six petrol engine under its hood. This mill is capable of pumping out a healthy 435 hp and 520 Nm of peak torque. Aiding the petrol motor is a 48V mild-hybrid system which further adds 22 hp and 250 Nm of torque when required. Thanks to the presence of Merc’s 4Matic+ all-wheel-drive system along with a 9-speed automatic transmission, the AMG GLE 53 Coupe is claimed to achieve a 0-100 km/h time of 5.3 seconds. Its top speed has been limited to 250 km/h.

Exterior

The front end of the Mercedes AMG GLE 53 Coupe is very similar to that of the standard GLE SUV. However, the company has used the vertical-slatted ‘Panamericana’ AMG grille in the Coupe to keep things fresh. The side and rear profile highlight the Coupe-like structure of the upcoming car. There are the sloping roofline and a steeper windscreen. Some of the key exterior features include:

Side skirts

AMG exhaust tailpipes

Spoiler

20-inch alloy wheels

Interior

The interior of the Mercedes AMG GLE 53 Coupe is identical to that of the standard GLE SUV. So there will not be any scarcity of luxury as well as advanced tech features. The new AMG GLE 53 Coupe is expected to come equipped with front sport seats and Nappa leather sports steering wheel. Following are some other features that will come with the new car:

9 airbags

Six-way adjustable powered rear seat

Autonomous emergency braking

360-degree camera

Head-up display

13-speaker, 590W Burmester sound system

Price & Competition

The new Mercedes AMG GLE 53 Coupe is likely to bear a price tag of over INR 1.25 crore (ex-showroom). When launched, it will compete with the likes of BMW X6, Porsche Cayenne Coupe, and Audi Q8.

