2021 Mercedes-Benz G-Class Gets Exterior And Interior Upgrades In Europe

While the Mercedes Gelandewagen has been a staple of many 4x4 buyers around the globe, the popularity of the G-Class in India is just starting to pick up. Currently, there are two variants of the G-Class that customers in India can choose. The first is the G350d 4Matic which retails at INR 1.5 crore (ex-showroom) and the second is the ultimate G63 AMG 4Matic for INR 2.28 crore (ex-showroom). However, in the European market, the current-gen G-Class has been updated with styling upgrades inside and out.

In terms of exterior styling, Mercedes has added three new colour options to the G-Class lineup. These include Classic Grey, Deep Green and China Blue. Over this, Mercedes-Benz also offers a higher level of customisation for its clients with the help of its G manufaktur programme. These include the Night Package and AMG Night package options. Within this, the customers can spec their cars to feature blacked-out emblems, lettering, spare wheel ring and arch extensions. These packages also bring about heat-insulated dark-tinted windows, ORVM glass and radiator grille; along with darkened indicators, tail lamps and head lamps. Another new addition are the newly-designed 20-inch lightweight alloy wheels that are available with the AMG Line package. The come in a split-style five-spoke design and can be had in two colour options - high-gloss black and Himalaya Grey. Talking about its interior enhancements, the 2021MY Mercedes-Benz G-Class now offers a widescreen cockpit as standard, along with a frameless IRVM. Selecting one of the interior packages available, customers can also get window switches in silver chrome and DINAMICA microfibre sunvisors.

The Mercedes-Benz G-Class is offered in Europe with three variants to choose from - G350d, G400d and G63 AMG. The G350d comes with a 3.0-litre inline-6 diesel motor which puts out 282bhp and 600Nm of torque. Step up to the G400d and this is the most powerful diesel variant available. It gets the same 3.0-litre inline-6 diesel mill but is tuned to deliver 330bhp and 700Nm of torque. However, for the petrol-lovers and enthusiasts, the obvious choice would be the sought-after G63 AMG. It gets a 4.0-litre BITURBO V8 that puts out 575bhp and 850Nm of torque. The G-Class range in Europe starts at INR 85 lakh for the G350d and goes up to INR 1.32 crore for the G63 AMG.

