New Artura Spider is McLaren's First-Ever High-Performance Hybrid Convertible

McLaren has revealed the new Artura Spider, its first-ever convertible with a high-performance hybrid powertrain and the second Artura model. The new Spider is introduced with significant upgrades to power, performance and driver engagement, which combine with the sensory pleasures of open-top driving to add a remarkable new dimension to the Artura.

The new Artura Spider has a dry lightest weight of just 1,457kg, with kerbweight (DIN) of only 1,560kg – just 62kg more than the Artura coupe. These figures position the new Spider as easily the lightest among convertible competition, enjoying an advantage of up to 83kg.

More importantly, in combination with the 700PS of the high-performance hybrid powertrain, this gives a power-to-weight ratio of 480PS/tonne at lightest dry weight, which perfectly positions the Artura Spider to optimise every aspect of supercar high-performance, including exploiting its mid-mounted engine, rear-wheel drive chassis layout to the full.

McLaren’s high-performance hybrid powertrain has been recalibrated, with an additional 20PS from the V6 combustion engine on the MY25 Artura, increasing overall power to 700PS. The additional power is focused from 4,000rpm to the redline at 8,500rpm, providing a marked ‘crescendo’ in performance. Peak torque value remains at a muscular 720Nm, its delivery optimised by minor changes to electronic mapping. This engine recalibration will also be made available free-of-charge to existing Artura owners via their McLaren Retailer.

The 3.0-litre M630 dry-sump aluminium petrol engine, which now achieves in excess of 200PS per litre, is extremely compact and lightweight – at just 160kg it weighs 50kg less than a McLaren V8 and is significantly shorter, enhancing packaging efficiency. The dimensions are made possible by a 120-degree V angle design that also aids a low centre of gravity. The engine design reduces pressure losses through the exhaust system as well as allowing for a stiffer crankshaft and in turn a rev limit of 8,500rpm. The free-revving nature of the V6 engine is supported by the twin-turbochargers being located within the ‘hot vee’, positioning that enables them to spin more rapidly, improving throttle response.

The response and power of the Artura’s V6 is complemented by an extremely compact axial flux E-motor. Located within the transmission bell housing, it generates 95PS and 225Nm and boasts a power density per kilogramme 33% greater than the system used in the iconic McLaren P1 hypercar.

The E-motor is powered by a battery pack comprising five lithium-ion modules, offering a usable energy capacity of 7.4kWh and an increased EV range of 33km (21miles). The battery is refrigerant cooled using cooling rails, and the assembly – including a power distribution unit which transfers battery power from the rear of the vehicle to the ancillaries in the front – is mounted on a structural carbon fibre floor. This assembly is then bolted onto the rear base of the monocoque, optimising stiffness, weight distribution and crash protection.