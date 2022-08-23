McLaren Confirms Arrival in India, First Outlet to Open in Oct

The British luxury supercar manufacturer, McLaren, has confirmed its arrival in the Indian market. The company will open its first sales outlet in Mumbai in Oct. This is a step that forms a key part of McLaren's global expansion plans and extends the brand’s already well-established and growing presence in the Asia Pacific region.

Set to formally open in Mumbai in the third quarter of 2022, the first retail presence in the country will offer the ultimate immersive McLaren brand experience with a direct window into Woking, where every McLaren is created by hand.

It will also provide customers with full levels of support, offering sales, aftersales and servicing on the complete range of McLaren models.

The supercar manufacturer will offer the breadth of its model range to Indian customers, including the Everyday McLaren GT and the marque’s first ever high-performance hybrid – the Artura. The core supercar range also includes the universally acclaimed 720S coming in Coupe and Spider variants, along with the 765LT Coupe and Spider as the latest addition to the legendary LT product family.

With the launch of the country’s inaugural retailer, Indian customers will now be able to enjoy the McLaren ownership experience through an official retail partner, McLaren Mumbai. An event commemorating the opening will be set for the second half of 2022.