Maruti WagonR Achieves Huge Sales Milestone - 30 Lakh Units Sold

Maruti WagonR has achieved a new and huge sales milestone. Since its launch, a total of 30 lakh units of the compact hatchback have been sold.

The Maruti Suzuki WagonR has become an iconic brand in its long & illustrious journey of over two decades. The “Strong on looks, strong in character” WagonR has reached yet another milestone by clocking the 30 Lakh sales milestone.

Over the years, Maruti Suzuki has ensured that every new model of the WagonR is developed to be future-ready. The current 3rd generation WagonR has a wide variant range featuring two advanced K-series Dual Jet, Dual VVT with Idle Start Stop (ISS) engine options (1.0L and 1.2L) combined with manual and AGS transmission and offer wide array of colour options including dual tone to add to its sporty and energetic looks. WagonR also offers S-CNG variants (1.0L) to cater to diverse customer profiles.

Underpinning 5th generation HEARTECT platform features high tensile steel grades and is designed to absorb impact energy with its designated crumple zones, new WagonR features a range of high-tech driver aids such as Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and Hill-Hold in AGS while meeting all crash test regulations including offset, side crash and pedestrian safety norms.