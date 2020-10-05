Maruti S-Presso turns one, more than 75,000 units sold in a year

The Maruti S-Presso was introduced in the Indian market in 2019. The mini SUV from one of the leading automobile manufacturers in the country has now completed one successful year of existence. Over the period, Maruti has sold over 75,000 units of the Renault Kwid rival.

Speaking on the joyous occasion, Mr Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said:

Within a short span of a year, the Maruti S-Presso has carved a strong niche for itself with many segment-first features like a dynamic centre console with SmartPlay infotainment system, steering mounted audio and voice control, etc. In line with the aspirations of young India, the S-Presso is exclusively designed to offer a mini SUV feel with the best of technologies and features. Rightfully pegged as the ‘Genki car’, the S-Presso stirs right notes to pep-up the industry.

Customers who have purchased the S-Presso also showed much interest in accessorising their vehicles to suit their varying lifestyles. Maruti also says that the mini SUV witnessed an increased demand even in the unlock phase.

Within a month of its launch, the Maruti S-Presso made its debut entry in the top 10 cars list and has won over half a dozen awards in the automobile arena. It continues to captivate the customers and has made a strong foothold in its category with over 9% market share in the A2- segment.

The Maruti S-Presso uses a 1.0L petrol engine which produces 68 PS of maximum power at 5500 rpm and 90 Nm of peak torque at 3500 rpm. The motor is coupled to either a 5-speed manual transmission or an AutoGearShift. There is also a CNG variant which churns out 60 PS and 78 Nm.