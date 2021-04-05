Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Outsells Hyundai Venue - Full Info

The sub-compact SUV space continues to be the most crowded and one of the most fiercely-contested automotive segments in the Indian market right now. With as many as nine different offerings across a wide range of price points, customers are literally spoilt for options and that makes the competition that much more fierce. However, if there's one vehicle that has remained undeterred in this segment, then that will be the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. The Maruti Brezza has yet again come out as the best-selling sub-compact SUV for March 2021.

Maruti Suzuki sold 11,274 units of the Vitara Brezza in March 2021, making it the second best-selling SUV and the most sold sub-compact SUV for March 2021. In fact, it featured 8th on the list of top 10 most sold cars in March 2021. The only other sub-compact SUV to feature on this list was the Hyundai Venue in 10th position with 10,722 units. In fact, the Maruti Brezza has consistently been trading top-position in the sub-compact SUV space with the likes of the Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet. More often than not, it is the Brezza that emerges as the most dominant vehicle in this segment.

It is worthwhile mentioning here that the Vitara Brezza is a petrol-only SUV with just one engine option, while the Hyundai Venue is offered with as many as three different engines, in both petrol and diesel guises. The Maruti Vitara Brezza is solely powered by a 1.5L, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated engine that produces 105hp and 138Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to either a 5-speed manual transmission option or a 4-speed AT gearbox. Like all other sub-compact SUVs. the Brezza is only a front-wheel drive SUV.

Meanwhile, Hyundai offers the Venue with three engine options - a 83hp/114Nm 1.2L, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine; a 120hp/172Nm 1.0L three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine and a 100hp/240Nm 1.5L, four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine. There are even three gearbox options including a 6-speed iMT and a 7-speed DCT gearbox to choose from. Apart from being offered with a wide range of powertrain options, in typical Hyundai fashion, the Venue is also much more generously equipped in terms of features than the Vitara Brezza.

Prices for the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza currently range between INR 7.39 lakh and INR 11.20 lakh (ex-showroom). Meanwhile, prices for the Hyundai Venue range between INR 6.86 lakh and INR 11.66 lakh (ex-showroom). Both sub-compact SUVs are priced very competitively against each other and although the Venue has the advantage on paper, the sheer popularity that the Vitara Brezza enjoys goes on to show the brand value and customer trust that it has built over the years.

