Maruti Suzuki, India's largest carmaker, has announced that their service network has crosses 4,000 touchpoints across the country, both Arena and Nexa brands combined. Maruti Suzuki's service touchpoints are now present in 1,989 towns and cities across India, making it the widest service network offered by any automotive brand in the country. In fact, the carmaker has been able to add 208 new service workshops to its network during the last 14 months, and that's despite the pandemic and resultant lockdown.

Commenting on the new milestone, Partho Banerjee, Executive Director (Service), Maruti Suzuki India said,

"We have established a relationship of high trust with customers over the past three decades. The creation of over 4000 service touchpoints is a testimony to our commitment for Customer Convenience and Customer First approach. We have also brought several innovations such as the Quick Response Team, Service on Wheels, among others, to cater to the different needs of the customers. These efforts have helped us especially in the extraordinary times of the pandemic to service the customer vehicles."

As part of its after sales services, Maruti Suzuki offers three additional facilities to its customers - Service on Wheels, Transparency via digital communication, and Quick Response Team (QRT). The Service on Wheels initiative is a smart mobile workshop that offers customers the option of availing Maruti Suzuki service at their doorsteps. The service vehicles are equipped with all modern tools and technologies to undertake service, repairs and other related jobs. The company already has over 200 units of the service on wheels facility across 124 towns and cities.

As with everything else that's going digital, Maruti Suzuki too has gone all-digital with regards to its service communication. All communications regarding repair estimates, time to be taken to service the vehicle etc. are informed digitally to customers. To further maintain transparency, customers also get digital communication regarding any new repairs, which they might be unaware of, with the details seeking permission to go ahead with the job.

Lastly, the Quick Response Team or QRT is Maruti Suzuki's road-side assistance programme for their customers. In a bid to offer faster on-road assistance, the carmaker has initiated bikes into the QRT fleet, which are present in 249 cities. Currently, Maruti Suzuki has a fleet of over 780+ emergency service vehicles (bikes and four-wheelers) with expert technicians.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Maruti Suzuki updates and other four-wheeler news.