Maruti Suzuki Exports 20 Lakh Swift, Vitara Brezza, Dzire, Jimny & More

Maruti Suzuki India Limited is one of the largest automobile manufacturers in the country. Cars such as the Maruti Swift, Vitara Brezza, Dzire, Alto, and Baleno are amongst its most popular models available in the domestic market. Interestingly, the company manufactures products not just for sale here in India but for international markets, too. Currently, it exports 14 models (around 150 variants) to over 100 countries.

Maruti Suzuki started exporting vehicles way back in FY1986-87. Since then, the company has exported 20 lakh cars including models such as the Swift, Vitara Brezza, Dzire, Jimny, S-Presso, and more. The firm has recently announced this achievement.

Speaking on the feat, Mr Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said:

The Company is committed to Hon’ble Prime Minister Mr Narendra Modi’s vision of Make-in-India. The 20 lakh vehicle exports from Maruti Suzuki are a testimony of the same. Maruti Suzuki has been exporting vehicles for the past 34 years much before India became a prominent player in the global automobile business. This early global exposure helped the Company enhance its quality and attain global benchmarks. Currently, we export 14 models, nearly 150 variants, to over 100 countries. Vehicles manufactured at our facilities in India have found high acceptance owing to global standards of quality, safety, design and technology. Going forward, the Company has aligned itself with the evolving needs of customers in African and Latin American nations. With a flurry of new models in the pipeline, Maruti Suzuki will attract customers in new segments to enable the Company to accomplish bigger milestones at a much faster pace.

In FY2012-13, Maruti Suzuki India Limited achieved the milestone of 10 lakh exports. More than 50% of the exports were undertaken to developed markets in Europe. The subsequent 10 lakh exports came in over eight years with a special focus on emerging markets in Latin America, Africa and Asia regions.

With concerted efforts, Maruti Suzuki India Limited has been able to gain a sizeable share in markets like Chile, Indonesia, South Africa and Sri Lanka. Models such as the Alto, Baleno, Dzire and Swift have emerged as popular choices in these countries.

In other news, the 2021 Maruti Swift has been recently launched in India. The updated model gets a new engine, refreshed looks, and other exciting features that should make the car an overall better package.

