Maruti Suzuki India Limited has launched the new S-Cross with a petrol engine for the first time in India. The SUV crossover that is sold through the company's NEXA range of dealerships now gets the 1.5-litre K-series BS-VI petrol engine, the same that was first introduced in the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and was later added to the facelifted Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza launched at the 2020 Auto Expo.

Here are the variant wise prices of the new NEXA S-Cross:

Variant Price* (in INR) S-Cross SIGMA 8,39,000 S-Cross DELTA 9,60,000 S-Cross DELTA AT 10,83,500 S-Cross ZETA 9,95,000 S-Cross ZETA AT 11,18,500 S-Cross ALPHA 11,15,500 S-Cross ALPHA AT 12,39,000

While the S-Cross was offered with diesel DDiS 200 engine till now, the new S-Cross Petrol is powered by the bigger 1.5-Litre K-series BS6 petrol engine refined delivering a peak power of 103 HP @ 6000 rpm with a top-end torque of 138 Nm @ 4400rpm. The engine is now available with 4-speed automatic transmission along with a 5-speed manual transmission.

Maruti Suzuki claims that the S-Cross has a best-in-class fuel efficiency of 18.55 km/l while the S-Cross automatic offers fuel efficiency of 18.43 km/l. The S-Cross petrol engine gets Suzuki's next-generation Smart Hybrid system with li-ion dual battery system with idle start-stop, torque assists functions and brake energy regeneration.

In terms of features, the new S-Cross also gets a SmartPlay studio with 7-inch capacitive touchscreen infotainment system with Live traffic updates, voice recognition and AHA radio access via the Smartplay Studio App. The system also gets smartphone connectivity with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

In terms of safety tech, the new Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol gets auto-dimming and antiglare inside rearview mirror (IRVM), rear parking camera and gear shift indicator along with dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, driver and co-driver seat belt reminder, rear parking assist, high-speed warning alert, reverse parking sensors and ISOFIX child seat restraint system.

Also Read: Toyota Raize-based Upcoming Suzuki SUV Built on DNGA Platform Rendered

Speaking at the launch, Mr Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said:

S-Cross holds an indispensable position in our NEXA portfolio, appreciated for its striking exteriors, elegant interiors, and strong road presence. Built on NEXA’s values of ‘Create. Inspire.’, the new S-Cross Petrol offers a powerful drive experience with refined performance. This is complemented by a dominating and authoritative design language along with feature-rich interiors. Appealing to the customers who strive for adventure and performance, the launch of the powerful all-new S-Cross with 1.5-litre petrol engine and automatic variant will offer customers a delightful experience.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Maruti Suzuki updates and other four-wheeler news.