Maruti Suzuki Opens its 5,000th Service Touchpoint in India

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has opened its 5,000th service touchpoint in Gurugram, Haryana. The new facility was inaugurated by Mr. Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO. This expansion underscores Maruti Suzuki’s commitment to providing a seamless and enjoyable car ownership experience for its customers. The extensive service network now spans 2,500 cities across India.

Since inaugurating its first service workshop in 1983, Maruti Suzuki has steadily expanded its reach. It took 14 years to reach 1,000 service touchpoints by 1997, and the pace accelerated in subsequent years, with the latest 1,000 touchpoints added in just three years.

Maruti Suzuki has consistently introduced innovative service formats, including mobile support for doorstep service and a dedicated quick response team for on-road assistance. The company is also embracing digitalization with features like multi-language voice BOTs, digital job card opening, and digital owner’s manuals to enhance customer convenience.

With this milestone, Maruti Suzuki continues to lead in delivering exceptional service experiences across India.