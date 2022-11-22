Maruti Suzuki Launches New Eeco with Powerful Engine & New Features

Maruti Suzuki has launched the new Eeco in the Indian market. The latest model of the van gets a new and more powerful engine and a bunch of new features.

The new Maruti Eeco is powered by 1.2L Advanced K-series Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine that is more powerful and more fuel-efficient. The new engine delivers 10% more power output of 80.76 PS @ 6000rpm and a torque output of 104.4 Nm @ 3000rpm (for petrol variants).

The petrol version of the New Maruti Eeco is 25% more fuel-efficient delivering upto 20.20 km/l, while the S-CNG version boasts of a 29% higher fuel efficiency and delivers upto 27.05 km/kg.

Other features of the new Maruti Eeco include a new Metallic Brisk Blue body colour, digital instrument cluster, new steering wheel and rotary controls for the AC and heater. It comes loaded with 11+ safety features such as engine immobiliser, illuminated hazard switch, dual airbags, ABS with EBD, child lock for the sliding doors and windows, reverse parking sensors etc. amongst other standard safety features to ensure a safe drive.

The New Maruti Eeco will be available across 13 variants including 5-seater, 7-seater, Cargo, Tour and Ambulance. The ex-showroom price starts at Rs 5.10 lakh.