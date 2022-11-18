Maruti Suzuki Inaugurates its 3500th Sales Outlet in India

Maruti Suzuki has inaugurated its 3500th sales outlet in India. Present across 2,250 cities, the landmark makes it the only car company to achieve such a wide network across the country. The Hyderabad NEXA sales outlet is the 3,500th showroom for the company.

Driven by the constant endeavor to be closer to customers to offer a delightful car ownership experience, Maruti Suzuki added 237 sales outlets in FY 2021-22. Notably, the network expansion continues to see a big spurt with the addition of 170 outlets between April to October of the current fiscal year 2022-23.

Currently, Maruti Suzuki undertakes new car sales through three formats- Maruti Suzuki ARENA, NEXA and Commercial. These, along with seamless integration with Company’s digital platforms, have resulted in further enhancing customer buying experience and creating customer delight.

Mr. Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said: