Maruti Suzuki Inaugurates its 3500th Sales Outlet in India

Maruti Suzuki has inaugurated its 3500th sales outlet in India. Present across 2,250 cities, the landmark makes it the only car company to achieve such a wide network across the country. The Hyderabad NEXA sales outlet is the 3,500th showroom for the company.
Driven by the constant endeavor to be closer to customers to offer a delightful car ownership experience, Maruti Suzuki added 237 sales outlets in FY 2021-22. Notably, the network expansion continues to see a big spurt with the addition of 170 outlets between April to October of the current fiscal year 2022-23.
Currently, Maruti Suzuki undertakes new car sales through three formats- Maruti Suzuki ARENA, NEXA and Commercial. These, along with seamless integration with Company’s digital platforms, have resulted in further enhancing customer buying experience and creating customer delight.
Mr. Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said:
I congratulate the teams at Maruti Suzuki and our dealer partners for their efforts to strengthen our network across the country. This milestone coincides with the landmark of commemorating 40 years of Suzuki’s partnership with the people of India. Expanding our reach to 3,500 sales outlets reflects the company’s continued commitment to reaching out with the best quality products to our customers. Our multi-channel sales network helps us address demand across segments and strengthen the trust customers have in our brand. Our largest product portfolio including Strong Hybrid and the widest network of Sales and Service gives us an extremely strong base to connect with our customers.