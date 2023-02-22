Maruti Suzuki Eeco Achieves Huge Milestone, Sales Reaches 10 Lakh Units

Maruti Suzuki Eeco has achieved a huge and remarkable milestone. The highly popular van reached the 10 lakh sales figure.

As the highest-selling van in the country, Maruti Suzuki Eeco has been a trusted companion for families and businesses since 2010, thanks to its versatility and efficiency in meeting their ever-evolving needs.

Available across 13 variants, including 5-seater, 7-seater, Cargo, Tour, and Ambulance, the Eeco is designed to cater to the needs of a wide range of customers, whether they are looking for a comfortable family vehicle or an efficient business vehicle. With refreshed interiors and the latest technology features along with an advanced powertrain, the Eeco continues to be a reliable and efficient choice for customers.

The Eeco leads the way with its capability as a multi-purpose van, backed by the powerful 1.2L Advanced K-Series Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine that delivers power output of 80.76 PS @ 6000 rpm for petrol and 71.65 PS @ 6000 rpm for CNG variants.

With an enhanced in-cabin experience, the Eeco comes loaded with comfort and safety features, Driver focused controls, reclining front seats, cabin air-filter (in A/C variants), along with 11+ safety features such as engine immobiliser, illuminated hazard switch, dual airbags, ABS with EBD etc that make Eeco the preferred choice of customers.

