Maruti S-Presso CNG Finally Goes On Sale, Prices Start At Rs. 4.84 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki has launched the CNG variants of the S-Presso in the country. It gets Maruti’s S-CNG technology that features dual interdependent ECUs (Electronic Control Unit) and injection system. The S-CNG system is tuned and calibrated to deliver optimum mileage without compromising on the performance.

The S-Presso is offered in a total of 7 variants. The option of CNG will, however, be offered in just 4 variants, namely LXI, LXI(O), VXI, and VXI(O). The prices for the CNG variants start at Rs. 4.84 lakh. The CNG variants will miss out on the option of an AMT, only a 5-speed manual transmission will be on offer.

The CNG variant of the S-Presso draws power from the same 1.0L K-Series motor that does duties on the petrol-only variants of the car. It is capable of putting out a peak power output of 55 PS at 5,500 RPM and a max torque of 90 Nm at 3,500 RPM. With CNG as fuel, the 3-pot petrol motor will return an ARAI-claimed fuel efficiency of 31.2 km/kg. Talking of the cylinder volume, it is measured at 55 litres (Water filling capacity).

Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, at the launch of S-Presso S-CNG said, “With the launch of S-Presso BS6 S-CNG, we are strengthening our efforts towards sustainable green mobility. The S-PRESSO S-CNG is designed to deliver optimum performance, safety, engine durability, convenience, and mileage. Moreover, The S-Presso has successfully carved a niche for itself and fulfils the need for a dynamic, stylish and youthful mini SUV. This launch also helps augment our commitment towards Mission Green Million, announced at the Auto Expo 2020.”

With the launch of the S-CNG variants of the S-Presso, Maruti has expanded its green vehicle portfolio to a lineup of 6 vehicles in total. Maruti being the very first carmaker in the country to offer factory-fitted CNG vehicles now has the widest portfolio of green cars. As of now, the carmaker has sold the most number of CNG vehicles in FY 2019-20. The sales figure stood highest-ever to date at 106,443 units.

Prices of Maruti Suzuki S-Presso S-CNG

Variant Price (INR) (Ex-showroom- Delhi) S-Presso BS6 LXI CNG 4,84,000 S-Presso BS6 VXI CNG 5,07,000 S-Presso BS6 LXI (O) CNG 4,90,000 S-Presso BS6 VXI (O) CNG 5,13,000

