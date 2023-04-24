Maruti Fronx Launched in India, Offers Bold Design & Interesting Features

Maruti Suzuki's latest release, the Fronx, has hit the market with a bang. Sold through NEXA outlets, this crossover is available in five variants, with prices starting at Rs 7.46 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Fronx boasts a stunning design inspired by the Grand Vitara, with LED daytime running lights flanking a large grille on the front fascia. The bumper features triple-pod LED headlights within triangular pods, while black plastic cladding adds a rugged edge to the square-ish fenders. The rear of the vehicle is equally impressive, with slim LED tail lights, a light bar, and a silver skid plate.

Inside, the Fronx has a dual-tone interior, complete with a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system featuring wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Other impressive features include a wireless charger, cruise control, a 360-degree camera, a heads-up display, and over 40 connected car features.

The Maruti Fronx offers two engine options. The first is a 1.2-litre K-Series Dual Jet motor, generating 89 BHP @ 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm @ 4,400 rpm, paired with either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT. The second engine option is an all-new 1.0-litre K-Series Boosterjet turbo-petrol engine, producing 99 BHP @ 5,500 rpm and 148 Nm @ 2,000-4,500 rpm, and available with either a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic.

The Maruti Fronx is available through Maruti Suzuki Subscribe at an all-inclusive monthly fee starting from Rs 17,378. With its sleek design and impressive features, the Fronx is set to become a market leader and a favorite among car enthusiasts.