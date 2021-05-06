Maruti Dzire Only Sedan in Top Selling Cars in India

Maruti Dzire is the most popular sub-4-meter sedan offered in the Indian market. In its segment, it rivals the likes of Honda Amaze and Hyundai Aura. It is known among the buyers for its decently equipped cabin, reliable powertrain and aggressive price tag. For almost always, it has been the top-selling sedan in the Indian market. As per reports, the carmaker sold 14,073 units of Maruti Dzire in April 2021, which makes it the best-selling sedan in the country. Also, given the low demand for sedans, the Dzire has turned out to be the only car of its body style to make it to the Top 10 list. Back in March 2021, the carmaker had sold 11,434 units of the car.

It’s surprising to see that Maruti Suzuki sold 2,639 more units of Dzire in April compared to cars sold in March 2021 because many states across the country witnessed a strong second wave of the pandemic. However, the high popularity of the Swift-based model is far from a surprise.

The Maruti Dzire has been popular among buyers for a few reasons, and one of them is its refined and frugal petrol engine. In its facelifted avatar, the third generation of Maruti's entry-level derives power from a 1.2-litre DualJet Dual VVT gasoline mill that is capable of shredding out 89bhp of peak power and 113 Nm of max torque. Transmission duties are done by 5-speed MT or an AMT. The manual trim of the car offers ARAI-rated fuel efficiency of 23.26kmpl, while the automatic variant is tested to offer an ARAI-certified 24.12kmpl. The Dzire is also popular because it's quite easy to maintain and the carmaker has an extensive service network.

Maruti cars have always been reliable and easy-to-own, which, among others, are two factors that lead to a higher resale value. The Dzire is one of those products which gets better with every facelift. Last year, the carmaker introduced the refreshed model of the car with an entirely new fascia. Moreover, it also received some practical updates like the addition of cruise control, keyless entry, hill hold assist and so on. All these features make the Maruti Dzire a value-for-money proposition. It gets retailed at a starting price of Rs 5.98 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the base LXi trim. Meanwhile, the top-end ZXI Plus AGS trim goes all the way up to Rs 9.02 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).