Maruti Dzire Outsells Amaze, Aura, Tigor & Aspire Put Together

Maruti Suzuki is the largest carmaker in the Indian market. The brand has reached the top spot with its large product lineup that comprises of offerings that dominate almost every segment. As carmakers have released the sales figures for March 2021, a quick look was enough to understand that Maruti Dzire, the brand’s compact-sedan, managed to outsell all of its rivals put together. The Dzire rivals the Hyundai Aura, Honda Amaze, Tata Tigor, and Ford Aspire in the Indian market.

Last month, Maruti Dzire topped the sales tally with 11,434 units, followed by Honda Amaze, recording a sales figure of 4,596 units. The Hyundai Aura and Tata Tigor registered sales of 4,023 units and 2,097 units, respectively. The Ford Aspire, however, recorded the lowest sales figure of only 327 units. The total of these sales figures of Honda Amaze, Hyundai Aura, Ford Aspire, and Tata Tigor comes up to 11,043 only, which is lesser than the 11,434 units of Dzire sold in March this year.

Currently, the Maruti Dzire is on sale solely with a 1.2L Dualjet petrol motor, which is capable of putting out 90 PS of peak power and 113 Nm of max torque. The engine can be had paired to either a 5-speed MT or a 5-speed AMT. It also gets the automatic start-stop system to improve the overall fuel efficiency figures, which stand at 24.12 kmpl for AMT variants and 23.26 kmpl for manual trims.

On the inside, the Dzire offers a spacious and practical cabin. The feature list is decent too. It includes cruise control, touchscreen Smartplay Studio infotainment unit with Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, coloured MID, steering-mounted audio controls, keyless entry and go, push-button start-stop system, automatic climate control and more. It also gets rear AC vents and a rear centre armrest to keep the chauffeured ones at ease. Being a sub-4m compact-sedan, the Dzire is 3,995 mm long, 1,735 mm wide, 1,515 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 2,450 mm.

On the outside, it employs modern-day design elements, like ORVM-mounted turn indicators, LED projector headlamps with LED DRLs, LED fog lamps, 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, LED combination tail lamps and so on. The Dzire is retailed at a starting price of INR 5.94 lakh for the base-spec LXI trim and tops out at INR 8.90 lakh for the range-topping ZXI+ variant with the AMT box.