MAN eTruck Wins Red Dot Design Award 2023

The international jury of the Red Dot Design Award 2023, with its 43 internationally recognised and independent experts for design quality, is unanimous: the new MAN eTruck, which will be rolling to the first customers from 2024, already stands out with its exceptional product design on the way to CO2-free road haulage.

The forward-looking electric lion, which is suitable for long-distance transport, is thus already setting a strong exclamation mark before its official market launch! The official award ceremony of the renowned competition with entries from over 60 countries took place on 19 June at a gala in Essen.

The design experts at MAN Truck & Bus have abstracted the landscape at MAN’s headquarters and visualised the mountain foothills between the Zugspitze and Munich in a polygonal pattern that adorns the driver’s cab. At the same time, the surface with geometric decoration is an analogy for a sculptor’s work in progress – so the design also has strong symbolic power for the development dynamics of the MAN eTruck.

The neutral, matt grey paintwork is deliberately chosen as a contrast to the “high-voltage” red in the radiator grille and, together with the indirectly illuminated windscreen, fits harmoniously into the overall concept: the result is an imposing impression, as if the vehicle were breathing in the energy that powers it. A combination that also convinced the jury of the Red Dot Award 2023.