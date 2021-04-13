Mahindra XUV500 Registers 67-fold YoY Growth - Full Info

The Mahindra XUV500 is one of the most popular 7-seater SUVs offered by our homegrown carmaker in the Indian market. It is pretty revered among Mahindra fans for its butch and muscular looks, spacious cabin and aggressive price positioning. In its segment, it rivals with the likes of MG Hector Plus and the upcoming Hyundai Alcazar. Reports suggest that Mahindra sold 603 units of XUV500 in the Indian market in March 2021, while the automaker retailed only 9 units of the SUV in the same month last year.

This comes up as a growth of 123 per cent on a year-on-year basis. Because of the transition of BS4 vehicles to BS6, Mahindra offered massive discounts on its SUVs, thereby clearing a major part of its BS4 vehicle inventory in January and February itself. This could be one of the reasons why Mahindra sold such less units of the XUV500 in March 2020. Moreover, due to the imposition of the nationwide lockdown in March 2020, many potential buyers were left waiting for the updated BS6 model to arrive.

Also Read : Maruti and Hyundai Lose Major Market Share To Tata and Mahindra

Even now, the sales figures of the SUV are not highly appreciable, but the new-gen model of the car is on its way and will be called Mahindra XUV700. The all-new Mahindra XUV700 will be replacing the current-gen XUV500. It is expected to debut in Q2 of FY2022 and it should be one of the most exciting new car launches this year. As for the XUV500 nameplate, it could make a return as a five-seater sibling of the XUV700 at a later point of time.

The upcoming XUV700 will be built on the company’s all-new global W601 platform, and the carmaker claims that it will come loaded with a lot of first-in-segment features and technologies. It will be built at the company’s production facility in Chakan, Maharashtra and it will slot in below the carmaker’s flagship SUV - the Alturas G4. Mahindra have also confirmed that it will be offered with both petrol and diesel engines along with manual and automatic gearbox options. Hardcore SUV lovers will be very pleased with the fact that the XUV700 will even come with an all-wheel drive system.

Although Mahindra has not revealed much details about the engine options, we suspect it will be powered by the brand new 2.0L turbo-petrol engine and the 2.2L mHawk diesel engine that the company recently debuted with the all-new Thar. It could however come in a higher state of tune than what is available with the Thar. Slated to be launched around October this year, it will be manufactured at its Chakan facility in Pune, Maharashtra. This certainly has to be one of the most exciting launches coming up this year.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Mahindra updates and other four-wheeler news.