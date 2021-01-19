It's been a couple of years since Mahindra launched the XUV300 in India but the model has mostly remained unchanged since then. With the sub-compact SUV space in the country constantly evolving and growing, newer models have certainly made it more competitive for existing models. The Mahindra XUV300 was slowly starting to fade out but Mahindra has just the right measure to bring it up to date.

Currently, the XUV300 is offered with two engine options in India - there's a 1.2L turbo petrol engine and a 1.5L diesel engine. The former produces 110hp and 200Nm of peak torque. Meanwhile, the oil burner produces 117hp and 300Nm of peak torque. A 6-speed manual transmission comes mated as standard to both the engines but Mahindra only offers an automatic gearbox with the diesel engine in the form of a 6-speed AMT.

Also Read : Mahindra Thar Waiting Period Revealed For Individual Cities Across India

Now here's the niggle. While almost all the rivals of the XUV300 come with at least one petrol-automatic variant, Mahindra does not offer an automatic gearbox option with the XUV300 petrol. Petrol-automatic powertrains have grown hugely popular these days and Mahindra certainly wouldn't want to be lagging behind. Reports suggest that Mahindra will finally be launching an automatic transmission with the 1.2L turbo-petrol engine on the XUV300 this month. We believe this could be a 6-speed torque converter unit.

We however do not expect any other significant change on the XUV300, both inside or outside. The Mahindra XUV300 already comes pretty well equipped with features such as powered sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, 17-inch alloy wheels, a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, engine push-button start/stop, , electrically-adjustable wing mirrors among others.

The Mahindra XUV300 is also one of the safest cars around with a 5-star safety rating from Global NCAP and it comes with as many as 7 airbags, front and rear parking sensors, rear parking camera, ABS with EBD, hill-start assist, all-four disc brakes, ESP with roll-over mitigation, corner braking control and more. Currently, the XUV300 is priced between INR 7.94 lakh and INR 12.29 lakh (ex-showroom) and the new petrol-automatic variant could fit within this range itself.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Mahindra updates and other four-wheeler news.