2024 Mahindra XUV700 Launched: Main Things You Need to Know

Mahindra has launched the updated model of one of its most popular SUVs, the XUV700. The latest iteration of the vehicle reflects Mahindra's continuous commitment to elevate customer experience. The 2024 Mahindra XUV700 is set to resonate deeply with customers, offering enhanced features that add significant value to the already successful product.

2024 Mahindra XUV700 Main Things You Need to Know

The AX7L variant now offers ventilated front seats with First-in-Segment memory ORVMs linked to the custom seat profiles and the option of captain seats in both AX7 and AX7L variants.

The all-new Napoli Black colour is now available across the range, with an exclusive black theme on the AX7L & AX7 variants featuring a commanding black grille and striking black alloys.

Stylish dark chrome finishes on the air vents and central console and an optional dual-tone exterior for the AX7 and AX7L variants.

83 connected car features including 13 new additions such as Ecosense leaderboard, M lens, and toll diary, all enhanced by the convenience of Firmware Over-the-Air (FOTA) updates.

Mahindra has also launched a new concierge service ASK Mahindra for vehicle technology-related queries and assistance and get instant support through vehicle e-call on the infotainment. The services can be availed on weekdays 8 AM-8 PM.

2024 Mahindra XUV700 Price

It will be available for bookings from 15th January 2024 with demo vehicles reaching dealerships starting from 25th January 2024 across India. To ensure enhanced customer experience, Mahindra has enhanced its production capacity and customers can expect faster deliveries of their XUV700.