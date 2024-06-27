Mahindra XUV700 Achieves 2 lakh Production Milestone, Gets New Colours

Mahindra has hit a significant milestone with the production of its 200,000th XUV700 SUV in just 33 months. To celebrate this achievement, Mahindra has introduced two new colours: Deep Forest and Burnt Sienna.

The Mahindra XUV700 has quickly become a favorite among Indian customers due to its striking design, robust yet refined driving experience, spirited performance, world-class safety features, and advanced technology. This SUV stands out with segment-first features such as Alexa Built-In Functionality, Level 2 ADAS, and a Dual 26.03 cm HD Superscreen. These innovations have solidified its reputation as the ideal vehicle for both urban commuting and long highway journeys. The XUV700 has earned 40 prestigious awards, including the "2022 Indian Car of the Year."

Safety is a cornerstone of the XUV700, which holds India's "Safer Choice Award" for 2022 and a 5-star Global NCAP rating. It boasts the highest combined occupant safety rating in Global NCAP’s #SaferCarsForIndia campaign, with five stars for adult occupant protection and four stars for child occupant protection.

In January 2024, Mahindra launched the latest version of the XUV700, featuring new amenities like ventilated front seats, memory ORVMs, and the Napoli Black colour. The introduction of the AX5 Select, MX 7-seater, and Blaze edition models has diversified the lineup, making the XUV700 even more appealing and accessible to a wider range of customers. Additionally, Mahindra has expanded its production capacity to ensure faster deliveries.

With these updates and achievements, the Mahindra XUV700 continues to set new standards in the SUV segment, offering a blend of innovation, safety, and performance that resonates deeply with Indian consumers.