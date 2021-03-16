Mahindra and Mahindra has rolled out some amazing discounts and benefits on its entire product lineup for March 2021, except for the all-new Thar. The homegrown automaker has listed these discounts on its official website and it ranges up to as much as INR 3.06 lakh. These benefits come in the form of cash discounts, exchange benefits, corporate discounts and additional offers and are valid up till March 31, 2021. Do note, these offers are subject to vary from dealership to dealership.

Starting with the Mahindra Scorpio, you can enjoy benefits of up to INR 36,542 for March 2021. This includes a cash discount of INR 7,042, an exchange bonus of INR 15,000 and a corporate offer of INR 4,500. Mahindra is also offering an additional cash discount of INR 10,000. Moving over to the Bolero, Mahindra's bread and butter utility vehicle is available with maximum benefits of up to INR 17,500. This includes cash offer, exchange offer and corporate offer of INR 3,500, INR 10,000 and INR 4,000, respectively.

It is Mahindra's flagship Alturas G4 SUV that can be had with maximum benefits of up to INR 3.06 lakh. Mahindra is offering a flat cash discount of INR 2.2 lakh on the Alturas G4 for March 2021. Additionally, there's an exchange bonus and corporate offer of up to INR 50,000 and INR 16,000, respectively. Mahindra is also offering additional benefits of up to INR 20,000 on the Alturas G4 this month.

Moving over to the Mahindra XUV500, the SUV is listed on the website with benefits of up to INR 85,800. This includes a cash discount of up to INR 36,800, an exchange benefit of up to INR 25,000 and a corporate offer of INR 9,000. Other than this, Mahindra is also offering additional offers of up to INR 15,000. Meanwhile, the KUV100 NXT is available with total benefits of up to INR 62,055. This includes a cash discount of INR 38,055, an exchange bonus of INR 20,000 and corporate offer of INR 4,000.

Moving on to what is Mahindra's one of the more popular vehicles, the XUV300 sub-compact SUV is available with maximum discounts of up to INR 39,325. This comprises a cash discount of INR 4,825, an exchange bonus of INR 25,000 and a corporate discount of INR 4,500. Customers can also avail additional offers of up to INR 5,000. Lastly, the Marazzo MPV is listed with benefits of up to INR 36,000. That includes a cash discount and an exchange bonus of up to INR 15,000 each. Mahindra is also offering other benefits of up to INR 6,000 on the MPV.

