Mahindra Announces M-Plus Body and Paint Clinic Service Camp

Mahindra and Mahindra, India's largest utility vehicle maker has announced M-Plus Body and Paint Clinic, a specialised service camp for its passenger vehicle customers from 5 October to 18 October. The 14-day customer-centric initiative, which can be availed at all of the company’s authorised service centres across India, will offer a host of car makeover services at low cost.

With the initiative, Mahindra is also offering free mEcoWash Foam that is claimed to save 259-litres of water in every car wash. The company is also offering 10% discount on select single panel repair jobs such as dent and scratch removal, paint touch up etc., and also on select body parts such as bumpers, side mirrors, windshield, headlamps, tail lamps along with a 10% off on value-added services (Maxicare).

As the pent-up demand seems to be reflecting a much-needed recovery, Mahindra noted a 4% year-on-year growth in September 2020. Mahindra's passenger vehicle sales in the last month stood at 14,857 units last month as against the 14,333 units that the company had recorded in the same month last year.

Among all passenger vehicles, the utility vehicle sales of Mahindra witnessed a growth of 6% from 13,858 units that it sold last year as against the 14,663 units sold this year in the same month. However, if considering the sales of just cars and vans, the sales plunged by 59% after selling 194 units.

Despite the increase in passenger vehicle sales, Mahindra lost its third spot in the list of the best-selling manufacturers in India to Tata Motors. At the moment, the company has slipped to the 5th place below Kia Motors India.

The commercial vehicle segment, on the other hand, displayed marginal growth after the company sold 18,907 units last month, as against the 18,872 units it sold in the same month of 2019. This sum led to a drop of 16% to 34,351 units in overall sales in September 2020 as against the 40,692 units that it sold in September 2019.

