Mahindra Electric Opens New Office in Bengaluru's Technology Hub

Mahindra Electric Mobility Limited’s (MEML) divisions – Last Mile Mobility (LMM) and EV Technology Centre (EVTEC) have a new address at Velankani Tech Park 43, Hosur Road, Electronic City, Phase 1, Bengaluru. The new office is in line with MEML’s expansion strategy and creates an exciting workspace for its employees. The new Bengaluru office has a seating capacity of more than 500 employees and will house the entire workforce of EVTEC and certain functions of LMM. From April 1, employees have started the work-from-office format, following necessary COVID-19 protocols.

The Velankani premise is spacious and has up-to-date infrastructure that is eco-friendly, and a self-sufficient campus, strategically located in the technology hub of the city. This new office will boost employee morale and accelerate the brand's efforts in redefining last-mile mobility as well as in developing cutting-edge EV technologies.

Pankaj Sonalkar, Chief of Automotive Technologies, EVTEC said, “The employees are excited about the new office. I am sure we will continue to develop EV technologies for the future with even more enthusiasm.”

Suman Mishra, CEO of MEML commented, “Workplace plays a crucial role in enhancing employee performance. This green campus will infuse new energy in our employees who are now returning to the work-from-office format.”

LMM will continue to have a fully functional office at Kandivali, Mumbai. The Innovation Centre as well as the Bomassandra plant staff will continue to operate from their respective locations in Bengaluru.