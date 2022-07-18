Mahindra's Electric 3-Wheeler Sales Cross 50,000 Mark

The cumulative sales of Mahindra's electric 3-wheeler has crossed the 50,000 mark, the company announced via a press statement.

Mahindra Electric Mobility Limited (MEML) celebrates its 50000 electric 3-wheeler customers milestone this month. Mahindra Electric started its electric 3-wheeler journey with the e Alfa Mini in 2017, and since then has successfully launched the Treo, Treo Yaari, Treo Zor, and e Alfa Cargo.

Out of all the electric Mahindra 3-wheelers sold, the Treo range has received the maximum awards with some notable mentions being the Global Awards for Excellence in auto retail marketing for electric 3-wheeler of the year 2019 and made-in-India Innovation of the Year by ET Global Automotive Summit 2022 for the Treo and Apollo SCV of the Year 2021and ET Shark Awards 2021 for the Treo Zor.

Suman Mishra, CEO of MEML, said, “It is indeed a momentous occasion for all of us as we go from strength to strength in building this category, and we are thankful to our satisfied customers for this. Electric Vehicles are helping customers with increased earnings while delivering sustainability and therefore we expect the growth momentum to continue.”