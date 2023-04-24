Mahindra Bolero SUV Achieves Significant Sales Milestone in India

Mahindra has announced that the Bolero has surpassed 1 lakh sales in FY 2023. This milestone adds to Bolero's impressive track record of selling over 1.4 million units since its launch in 2000. The Bolero's unwavering popularity can be attributed to its exceptional performance, unmatched value, and sturdy design.

Over the past two decades, the Mahindra Bolero has earned the trust of millions of Indian families due to its dependability and versatility. It has become a household name in India, with its rugged design making it a preferred choice for municipal corporations and government departments for critical operations such as firefighting, forestry, irrigation, and emergency services.

The recent success of the Bolero Neo, launched in July 2021, has played a pivotal role in Bolero's impressive sales figures. The Bolero Neo has been able to penetrate new markets and attract a younger demographic of customers, with a higher percentage of salaried and self-employed individuals.

The classic Bolero, with its ability to seat seven people and navigate tough terrain, continues to see sales growth of over 28% in FY 2023 compared to FY 2022. Together, the Bolero and Bolero Neo bring the authentic SUV feel to the compact SUV segment, making them the perfect fit for Indian roads.

In conclusion, Bolero's impressive sales figures and unwavering popularity showcase its position as a trusted and reliable companion in India's heartland.