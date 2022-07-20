Made in India Citroen C3 Launched, Prices Start at Rs 5.70 lakh

After much waiting, the Citroen C3 has finally been launched in India. The new vehicle from the French automaker is now available for purchase at introductory prices starting from Rs 5.70 lakh (ex-showroom).

With over 90% localisation, the made in India Citroen C3 is the first product from the brand's C-Cubed family of vehicles and is built at the company's manufacturing facility in Thiruvallur, Tamil Nadu.

As a part of the C3's Warranty Programme, Citroen has services like a standard vehicle warranty for two years or 40,000 km (whichever is earlier), a warranty on spare parts & accessories for 12 Months or 10,000 km (whichever is earlier), and 24/7 Roadside Assistance for maximum comfort and mobility. Extended warranty and maintenance packages are also available across the network.

To make the ownership experience more comfortable, the company will also offer Citroen Future Sure for the C3 customers. This comprehensive package allows customers to own a Citroen with an easy monthly payment starting from INR 11,999 (T&C apply). The package also includes Routine Maintenance, Extended Warranty, Roadside Assistance and on-road financing for upto five years.

The Citroen C3 is now available for retail at La Maison Citroen phygital showrooms in 19 cities - New Delhi, Gurgaon, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kochi, Chennai, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Lucknow, Bhubaneswar, Surat, Nagpur, Vizag, Calicut, and Coimbatore.