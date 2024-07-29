Luxurious Lexus LM 350h MPV Deliveries Begin in India

Lexus has started delivering the LM 350h in India, priced at Rs 2 crore (ex-showroom).

Launched in March, this luxury MPV is built on the GA-K platform and is powered by a 2.5-litre, 4-cylinder petrol hybrid engine producing 247 BHP and 239 Nm, paired with an eCVT and E-Four all-wheel drive.

Available in 4 and 7-seater configurations, the 4-seater features reclining seats, a 48-inch widescreen display with a 23-speaker audio system, and a partition between the driver and rear compartment. Additional luxuries include fold-out tables, heated armrests, USB ports, wireless chargers, reading lights, vanity mirrors, an umbrella holder, and a fridge. The MPV also boasts a dual sunroof, touchscreen controller for HVAC, seat functions, interior lighting, window blinds, and audio.

Safety features include a digital rearview mirror, 360-degree camera, and ADAS.

Tanmay Bhattacharya, Executive Vice President of Lexus India, "We are humbled and delighted by the overwhelming response we have received from our guests for the new Lexus LM 350h. This vehicle embodies our commitment to luxury, and we are confident it has exceeded expectations and created a new benchmark in the luxury first class travel. We apologize for the high waiting period and sincerely thank all our guests for continued support. The introduction of this product is a significant milestone for Lexus in India, and we are committed to provide our guests with world class products thereby strengthening our relationship and continuing our legacy of innovation and excellence.”

With the commencement of Lexus LM 350h deliveries, the brand looks forward to pushing the boundaries of luxury and performance, creating a new market segment for ultra luxurious MPV, ensuring every journey is a remarkable experience. The luxurious all-new LM embodies Lexus' commitment to delivering exceptional comfort, innovative design, and unparalleled craftsmanship. With its impeccable attention to detail, advanced technologies, and exclusive features, Lexus is confident that the majestic LM will redefine the ultra-luxury mobility experience for discerning customers in India, surpassing their expectations and creating lasting impressions.