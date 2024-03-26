2024 Lexus GX to Come Equipped With Pioneer Premium Sound System

Pioneer has announced that the 2024 Lexus GX will come equipped with its Premium Sound System fitted from the factory. The SUV is scheduled to be launched in Japan soon.

Pioneer has received a Special Chief Engineer (CE) Award from Toyota Motor Corporation for designing and developing a technologically advanced premium sound system for the Lexus GX to enhance its value propositions.

The Premium Sound System designed for the Lexus GX is the culmination of Pioneer’s years of expertise in in-vehicle sound solutions and features speaker units refined with the technology originally developed for the TAD-branded high-end professional and home speakers.

For instance, the lightweight and space-saving subwoofer fits into a tight enclosure space inside the vehicle and yet delivers powerful bass consistently to add sophistication to an in-vehicle acoustic experience.

Toyota Motor Corporation has recognized Pioneer's relentless effort to bring the quality of a sound system up to the level expected of the GX, as well as its engineering innovation in making the subwoofer fit into a tight space inside the vehicle, and awarded it a Special CE Award. This is the fourth Toyota award granted to Pioneer sound systems, after the Special CE Award for Lexus ES Project in 2019.

The Premium Sound System, composed of 10 speaker units and an 8-channel class-D amplifier, achieves well-defined sound-image localization and reproduces music in outstanding quality and clarity under any environment. It is capable of delivering adrenaline-pumping bass expected of a hardcore off-road SUV and recreating a sophisticated acoustic environment.