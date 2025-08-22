Lexus NX 350h Updated for India with More Comfort, Efficiency and Style

Lexus India has rolled out a refreshed version of its luxury midsize SUV, the NX 350h, with upgrades aimed at enhancing comfort, efficiency, and driving confidence on Indian roads.

Already one of the most refined SUVs in its class, the NX 350h now offers improved fuel efficiency at 20.26 km/l and is fully E20 fuel compliant, underlining Lexus’ focus on sustainability and advanced hybrid technology.

Inside, the cabin gets quieter and more serene thanks to new noise-insulating felt materials in the rear section, further amplifying the brand’s reputation for delivering whisper-quiet luxury. The AC system has been enhanced too, with a thicker, more effective filter that captures fine particles for healthier in-cabin air while also improving energy efficiency.

On the performance side, Lexus has introduced Uphill Assist Control, which works in sync with the hybrid system to adjust acceleration and braking forces depending on incline. The result is a smoother, more confident drive across diverse terrains—something Indian SUV buyers will particularly appreciate.

For those who want more style, Lexus has also refreshed the color palette. The NX Exquisite, Luxury, and F-Sport trims now get a Radiant Red option, while the NX Exquisite, Luxury, and Overtrail grades add White Nova to the lineup.