Lexus LX 500d Deliveries Begin Across India

Lexus India has officially begun deliveries of its flagship luxury SUV, the LX 500d, marking a major milestone for the brand in the ultra-luxury SUV segment. With its bold design, cutting-edge tech, and serious off-road chops, the LX 500d is already generating strong interest among Indian buyers.

Powered by a high-performance twin-turbo V6 diesel engine, the LX 500d offers a blend of luxury and rugged capability. It comes in two distinct variants—Urban and the newly introduced Overtrail, catering to both city-focused buyers and adventure enthusiasts.

Key highlights include the latest Lexus Safety System+ 3.0, Lexus Connect telematics, and a unique air bladder-based refresh seat designed for superior long-distance comfort. The SUV also brings a commanding road presence and a refined cabin packed with human-centric features.

To enhance the ownership experience, Lexus is offering the Lexus Luxury Care package in three tiers—Comfort, Relax, and Premiere—available in flexible durations of 3 years/60,000 km, 5 years/100,000 km, and 8 years/160,000 km.