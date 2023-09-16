Lexus LC 500h Limited Edition Sports Coupe Announced For India

Extending the spirit of Omotenashi and pre-empting the expectation of the guests to distinguish themselves, Lexus India has unveiled a new 2024 limited-edition run of its sports coupe, LC 500h. Priced at INR 2,50,50,000, the limited edition is available in a divine pearlescent shade meant to accentuate the design of the vehicle and is powered by 3.5-liter V6 hybrid petrol engine with multi-stage hybrid transmission.

The 2024 Lexus LC 500h Limited Edition is more than just a car; it's a statement. It transcends conventional boundaries, offering not only a refined and powerful driving experience but also a reflection of distinctive lifestyle choices. This flagship model maximizes the potential of the LC, offering a matured drive that feels entirely natural and stands as the pinnacle of all Lexus vehicles.

It exudes refined elegance and power with its exclusive Hakugin Exterior Colour, accentuated by jet-black highlights on the grille and luxurious ornamentation that exemplify its sporting prowess. Inspired by traditional porcelain craftsmanship, Hakugin's unique effect features a pure white base color with an elegant matte finish and a fine texture like unglazed porcelain, sealed with a satin lacquer topcoat to enhance pigment brilliance while playing with light and shadow nuances.

The LC 2024 Limited Edition coupe comes equipped with exclusive 21-inch Matte Paint Aluminum Wheels, ensuring both style and performance. Upon entering the LC 500h one will find a Limited Edition Scuff plate that adds a touch of sophistication to the threshold. Inside, the Limited Edition welcomes its guests to a "very special space" with its exclusive Kachi-Blue interior, derived from traditional Japanese Indigo blue. Kachi-Blue exudes simplicity and robustness, fostering a focused and relaxed driving environment.

Lexus craftsmanship shines in a myriad of exclusive refinements that elevate the Limited Edition's performance characteristics. Enhanced aerodynamics, courtesy of the front bumper canard and rear fixed carbon Aero-inspired wing, ensure that this masterpiece glides effortlessly on the road, responding to every driving command with precision.