Lexus India Announces Price Increase on Select Models

Luxury car manufacturer, Lexus India, has announced a price hike across its product range. Lexus will be increasing the prices of its hybrid electric models - LC 500h, LS 500h, NX 350h and ES 300h, by upto 3.2% percent due to increased input cost and impact of forex fluctuations. This change comes into effect from 1st January 2023.

Speaking on the occasion, Naveen Soni, President of Lexus India said, “We will continue to provide value to our guests through the amazing Lexus experiences during the guest’s ownership period and with our dedication to crafting a better tomorrow. This price hike is affected due to rising input costs & currency fluctuations. While Lexus India will continue to provide unmatched experiences through the Lexus life program, it has kept the price hike impact as minimal as possible for its discerning guests.

Lexus, currently offers a wide range of hybrid electric vehicles that include the LC 500h, LS 500h, NX 350h, ES 300h and the all new RX that will be unveiled at the Delhi Motor Show in Jan’23, for the dynamic Indian market. Lexus India will continue to embody the spirit of Omotenashi and offer exemplary quality and craftsmanship to its guests across India.

Lexus is constantly trying to provide amazing experiences to its guests across India through its physical presence in 13 cities with 15 guest touch points and with the recently introduced Lexus Virtual Dome – a state of the art virtual guest experience center hosted on the Lexus India website.