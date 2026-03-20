Lexus ES500e Launched in India: Brand’s First Electric Sedan Arrives

Lexus India has launched the all-new Lexus ES500e in India, marking its first-ever battery electric vehicle (BEV) for the market. The move signals a major step in the brand's electrification journey.

The ES500e blends sleek design with aerodynamic efficiency, featuring refined sedan proportions and a clean, minimalist cabin focused on space and visibility. As expected from Lexus, comfort remains a priority, with improved structural rigidity and a platform tuned for a smooth yet responsive drive.

Under the skin, the ES500e packs a 74.68 kWh battery paired with dual electric motors—one on each axle—delivering a combined 338 bhp and 438 Nm. It sprints from 0–100 km/h in 5.5 seconds and offers a claimed range of up to 580 km on a single charge.

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Tech is a big highlight here. The sedan introduces “Responsive Hidden Switches,” blending controls seamlessly into the interior design, along with a new 14-inch infotainment system designed for intuitive and quick interaction. Lexus’ latest Safety System+ suite also comes standard, packing advanced driver assistance features.

With the ES500e, Lexus is not just going electric—it’s bringing its signature refinement, silence, and comfort into the EV era.