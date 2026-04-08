Lewis Hamilton Goes Full Drift Mode in Ferrari F40 on Tokyo Roads

Lewis Hamilton seems to be back in rhythm in 2026 after a difficult previous season with Ferrari. With a more competitive car this year, the seven-time world champion has already secured a podium within the opening races - something that eluded him entirely last season.

Off the track, Hamilton is also making headlines, reportedly being linked to Kim Kardashian. Adding to the buzz, he recently dropped a high-energy video shot on the streets of Tokyo, blending his racing persona with a cinematic, drift-inspired vibe.

The clip features Hamilton behind the wheel of the legendary Ferrari F40, carving through iconic locations like Daikoku Parking Area. From cruising alongside fellow car enthusiasts to pulling off controlled donuts, the video showcases both the car’s raw character and Hamilton’s driving finesse.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lewis Hamilton (@lewishamilton)

This isn’t his first Tokyo-style appearance—fans may recall a similar video from a few years ago where he drove a Nissan Skyline GT-R. But this time, the Ferrari badge adds a deeper connection, reflecting his current chapter in Formula 1.

For now, Hamilton’s form revival and off-track presence are both gaining momentum—making 2026 look far more exciting than the year before.

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