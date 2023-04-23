LEGO Technic Peugeot 9X8 LMdH Racer Model Has Working Electric Motor

LEGO Technic has just unveiled its latest masterpiece, a 1:10 scale model of the Peugeot 9X8 LMdH endurance racer, complete with an electric motor that powers the rear wheels. With 1,775 pieces and functional front and rear suspensions, openable doors, and a realistic steering wheel, this model is a perfect replica of the iconic race car.

But what sets this LEGO Technic model apart is its functioning electric motor, replicating the LMdH racer's 671-hp twin-turbo hybrid 2.6-liter V6 engine. With actual battery power, this model is capable of delivering an authentic racing experience. Moreover, the Peugeot 9X8 LMdH model features the iconic livery graphics, Peugeot and sponsor logos, and even glow-in-the-dark elements.

So, whether you're a racing enthusiast, a LEGO collector, or just looking for a challenging project, the LEGO Technic Peugeot 9X8 LMdH model is the perfect addition to your collection. Get ready to experience the thrill of high-performance racing with this stunning LEGO model.