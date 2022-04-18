Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition Bookings Are Now Open

Jaguar Land Rover India has opened bookings for the all-new Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition, with prices starting from INR 1.26 crore (ex-showroom). The SUV is available with the P360 Ingenium petrol engine delivering a power of 355 bhp and 500 Nm of torque, and the D300 Ingenium diesel engine delivering a power of 296 bhp and 650 Nm torque.

The new top-of-the-range Land Rover Metropolitan Edition is designed to offer a host of exterior and interior upgrades that add to its on-road urban appeal. It builds on the purposeful R-Dynamic HSE specification with Bright Atlas detailing for the grille and Discovery script. This is complemented by Hakuba Silver lower bumper inserts, 50.80 cm Satin Dark Grey wheels, black Land Rover brake callipers, sliding front sunroof and fixed rear panoramic roof.

Rohit Suri, President and Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India, said, “Land Rover Discovery is perhaps the most versatile seven-seater SUV in the Indian market. The Metropolitan edition ups the value proposition for our customers with many upgrades, enhanced new-age features & options as standard inclusions.”

The Land Rover Metropolitan Edition provides a host of generous standard specifications like a 31.24 cm interactive driver display, wireless charging with phone signal booster, front cooler compartment, four-zone climate control and heated steering wheel. It also comes with heated and cooled rear seats, a powered seat recline and an intelligent seat fold technology. The cabin is further enhanced with Titanium Mesh trim detailing.

The Metropolitan edition also features Land Rover’s advanced Cabin Air Purification with PM2.5 air filtration which monitors air quality inside and filters out harmful particulates for a healthier interior environment.