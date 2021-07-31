What Makes Land Rover Defender Trophy Edition Diff from Regular Model?

Land Rover has revealed the new Defender Trophy Edition. It is a limited-edition model with only 220 units being made and will be available in the US market. It is slated to go on sale in the region next month carrying a price tag of USD 90,000 (INR 66.94 lakh). So, what makes the Land Rover Defender Trophy Edition different from the regular model?

The new Land Rover Defender Trophy Edition is based on the 2022 Defender 110 P400 X-Dynamic SE. It draws references from the Camel Trophy. While its silhouette is familiar, the vehicle is wearing an Eastnor Yellow and Black colour scheme that stands out. We also have the classic Land Rover logo on the front doors making things that much special.

Land Rover offers several accessories with its Defender models that can enhance the off-road capabilities of the vehicles. However, customers need to buy these parts. But the company is providing some of these accessories as standard fitment with the Defender Trophy Edition. For instance, the SUV is fitted with a front skid plate and a roof rack with a deployable ladder. Apart from that, Land Rover has also slapped on an integrated air compressor and mud flaps. The cargo area of the vehicle has been given rubber mats. The winch, however, is optional.

Except for the aforementioned accessories, the Land Rover Defender Trophy Edition also features an off-road pack, air suspension, rearview mirror camera system, advanced off-road capability pack, cold climate pack, and tow hitch as standard. The Extended Black Exterior Pack is also a part of the package.

Customers of the Land Rover Defender Trophy Edition will get a chance to participate in a one-day, off-road Trophy Competition event at the Biltmore Estate in Asheville, North Carolina. Winners from this event will get to compete at the finals at Eastnor Castle in the UK next year.