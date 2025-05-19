Land Rover Defender D7X-R Is Built to Battle Dakar's Desert

Land Rover is taking the fight to the dunes with the reveal of its new Defender Dakar D7X-R, a prototype built to conquer the legendary Dakar Rally in 2026. Currently undergoing rigorous testing in the Sahara, the D7X-R sticks to its roots with Land Rover’s robust D7x aluminum monocoque—the same one used in production Defenders.

Rather than chasing an overall win, Land Rover will enter three units in the Stock category, showcasing just how capable the showroom-based Defender can be. Powering the beast is a 4.4L twin-turbo V8, similar to the one in the Defender OCTA, which delivers 626 hp in its road-going form.

The driver lineup is no less exciting: Dakar legend Stéphane Peterhansel, with 14 wins to his name, joins forces with 25-year-old Lithuanian Rokas Baciuška, a rising star with multiple Dakar podiums.

This entry aligns perfectly with Dakar’s 2026 rules update, giving production-based machines more leeway while staying true to their origins. It’s a smart move and a bold statement from Land Rover: the Defender isn’t just made to survive, it’s built to win.

